L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 8,827 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,162. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

