L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $1.21 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
