L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $661,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Castellan Group raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,936,000 after buying an additional 250,530 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,814. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

