L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $2.06 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RDVY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.