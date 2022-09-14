L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $2.52 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $98.86. 57,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

