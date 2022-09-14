L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $965,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

BA traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $145.97. 63,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,470,341. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

