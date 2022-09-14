L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 179,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

