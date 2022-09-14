LABS Group Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $197,746.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 252.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.81 or 0.01704870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00820748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020720 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s genesis date was March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

