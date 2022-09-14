Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 222.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.0% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 20.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $420.48 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

