Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 397.4% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Shares of LSRCY traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. 65,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,072. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

