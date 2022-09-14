Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Stock Performance

Shares of LEAT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 11,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Leatt has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 49.26%.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

