Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

