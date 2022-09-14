Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

