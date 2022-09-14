Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 413 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $5,778,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.02.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

