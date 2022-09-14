Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Holdings Raised by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $24,139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

