Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.
Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $258.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.97.
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lesaka Technologies (LSAK)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.