Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.57

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.57 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.33.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 111.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8,440.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
