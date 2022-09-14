Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.57

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.57 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 111.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8,440.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.