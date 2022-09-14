Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Life Storage worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

