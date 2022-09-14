Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $139,298.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00292457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002450 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024169 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

