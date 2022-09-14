Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,850.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Lightning has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,850.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.48 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.62 or 0.99866824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00066081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.