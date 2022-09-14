Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.06

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 9283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.
Lilium Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
