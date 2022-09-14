Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.06

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 9283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Lilium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 86.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the first quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 250.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

