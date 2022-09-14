Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 399,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 139,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lion One Metals in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$151.73 million and a PE ratio of -38.80.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

