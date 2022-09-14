Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Live Current Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LIVC opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -1.06. Live Current Media has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
About Live Current Media
