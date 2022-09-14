LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

LL Flooring Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE LL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 459,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $221.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.19. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes bought 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

