London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

LSEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,364.29 ($113.15).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 98 ($1.18) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,906 ($95.53). The stock had a trading volume of 262,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The stock has a market cap of £44.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,711.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,051.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,730.35.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

