Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

