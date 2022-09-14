Luceco plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 109 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £175.27 million and a PE ratio of 647.06. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.81 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 407.55 ($4.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.49.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

