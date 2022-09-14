Luceco plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Luceco Stock Performance
LON:LUCE opened at GBX 109 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £175.27 million and a PE ratio of 647.06. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.81 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 407.55 ($4.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.49.
Luceco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.