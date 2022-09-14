Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Luxottica Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

Luxottica Group Company Profile

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

