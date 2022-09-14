Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Trading Up 115.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynx Global Digital Finance (CNONF)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.