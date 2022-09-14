Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Trading Up 115.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

