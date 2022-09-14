M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.