M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $16.58 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.47% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,434. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $111.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54.

