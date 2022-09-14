M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $2.18 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 6,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

