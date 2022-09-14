M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $4.99 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

CCI traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.98. 7,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,895. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.21.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.