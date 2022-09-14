M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

