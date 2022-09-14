M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

