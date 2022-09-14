M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $11.57 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after buying an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after buying an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.79. 43,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,730. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

