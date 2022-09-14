M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,110,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IJR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. 88,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,393. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
