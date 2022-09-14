MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 892000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

(Get Rating)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.