MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.85. 6,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.