MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.85. 6,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.42.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
