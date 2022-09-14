MakiSwap (MAKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,881.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $186,032.34 and $6,881.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap was first traded on May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. The official website for MakiSwap is makiswap.com. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

