Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 4.6%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 106,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,758,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

