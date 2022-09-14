Mark Litecky Sells 3,140 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,854.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 450,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,844.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $779,946.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 801,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,343. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

