Martin Currie Ltd. Has $36.29 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Teradyne worth $36,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TER traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

