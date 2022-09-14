Martin Currie Ltd. Has $63.59 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,507 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises approximately 2.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $63,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,842. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

