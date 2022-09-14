Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 15,644 Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in TDCX were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 901,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $23,372,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in TDCX by 25.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 665,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TDCX in the first quarter worth $6,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Price Performance

TDCX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. TDCX Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Profile

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.