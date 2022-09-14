Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.97. Materialise shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 855 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $627.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
