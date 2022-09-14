Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.97. Materialise shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 855 shares changing hands.

Materialise Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $627.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Materialise by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.