Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.58

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 5888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,015,000 after buying an additional 177,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.