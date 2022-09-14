Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $97,447.73

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $97,447.73 and approximately $69.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00138007 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00267340 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00051374 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005348 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

