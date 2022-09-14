MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.06. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 1,406 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $509.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.09.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MediaAlpha by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $9,798,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 27.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

