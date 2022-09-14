Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Up 2.5%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 47,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 128,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Medigus Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

